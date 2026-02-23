Trevor Story News: Likely No. 2 hitter
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that he likes the idea of Story batting second, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "What he did last year, the last three months, he was one of the best hitters in the big leagues," Cora said, indicating why he likes Story batting second.
Story made his spring debut Sunday, hitting out of the two-hole, and went hitless in three plate appearances. It's the same place in the order where he landed in his final 10 games of the regular season and all three postseason contests in 2025. The righty-hitter was tucked in between two lefties -- Roman Anthony at leadoff and Jarren Duran third.
