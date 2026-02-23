Trevor Story headshot

Trevor Story News: Likely No. 2 hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 5:55am

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that he likes the idea of Story batting second, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "What he did last year, the last three months, he was one of the best hitters in the big leagues," Cora said, indicating why he likes Story batting second.

Story made his spring debut Sunday, hitting out of the two-hole, and went hitless in three plate appearances. It's the same place in the order where he landed in his final 10 games of the regular season and all three postseason contests in 2025. The righty-hitter was tucked in between two lefties -- Roman Anthony at leadoff and Jarren Duran third.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Story See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Story See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
32 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
66 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
95 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
140 days ago