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Trevor Story News: Moved down order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Story batted fifth and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Brewers.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora dropped Story from second to fifth in the order, and the move paid dividends early, when Story singled in a run in the first inning. He later drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. While Story's offense (.130 average, .143 with RISP) has been a contributing factor to the team's malaise, it's far from the lone issue tormenting Boston which is an MLB-worst 2-8 due to a variety of reasons.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
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