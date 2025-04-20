Trevor Story News: Not in starting nine Sunday

Story isn't starting Sunday's game against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

It's a routine day off for Story, as manager Alex Cora gave the veteran shortstop the option of sitting either Sunday or Monday, per Smith. Story has been on a heater of late, batting .405 with three home runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases over his past nine games. The Red Sox are starting David Hamilton at shortstop in Story's place Sunday.