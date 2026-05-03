Trevor Story News: Receiving Sunday off
Story is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Story will receive his second consecutive Sunday off after he started in each of the Red Sox's last five games while going 5-for-19 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Andruw Monasterio will fill in for Story at shortstop and will bat fifth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Story See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri19 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1320 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1221 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Story See More