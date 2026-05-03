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Trevor Story News: Receiving Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Story is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Story will receive his second consecutive Sunday off after he started in each of the Red Sox's last five games while going 5-for-19 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Andruw Monasterio will fill in for Story at shortstop and will bat fifth.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
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