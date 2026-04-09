Trevor Story News: Records two RBI again
Story went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Milwaukee.
Story plated runs on a sacrifice fly and a single, giving him three consecutive games with two RBI. All that run production came after the shortstop was dropped from second in the order to fifth. After a bumpy start, Story's now hit in four consecutive games.
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