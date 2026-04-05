Trevor Story News: Struggles continue

Story went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Padres.

Much like 2025, Story is off to a poor start. His hitless streak reached 16 at-bats Saturday, with two of those plate appearances coming with runners in scoring position. The shortstop is 1-for-11 in such situations and batting .108 (4-for-37) with just two RBI through eight contests.