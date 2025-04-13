Trevor Story News: Swats third homer

Story went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Story opened the game's scoring with a two-run double in the sixth inning and tacked on an insurance run with his solo shot in the ninth. He had just one extra-base hit in eight games since his last home run April 4. The veteran shortstop looks more like his vintage self with a strong .308/.328/.477 slash line through 67 plate appearances.