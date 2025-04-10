Trevor Story News: Swipes two bags, walks it off

Story went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays.

After stealing two bases earlier in the outing, Story grounded out with the bases loaded to bring home the winning run in the ninth inning and walk it off for the Red Sox. The oft-injured shortstop went just 2-for-15 to open the season, but Story is picking it up in April, batting .316 with two home runs, one double and five RBI over 38 at-bats this month.