Trevor Story headshot

Trevor Story News: Working as DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 8:49am

Story will start at DH and bat fourth against the Tigers on Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Story lost his four-game hitting streak with an 0-for-4 performance in Friday's series opener, but he'll remain in the lineup Saturday as the designated hitter against Tarik Skubal and the Tigers with Andruw Monasterio at shortstop.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
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