Trevor Story News: Working as DH
Story will start at DH and bat fourth against the Tigers on Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Story lost his four-game hitting streak with an 0-for-4 performance in Friday's series opener, but he'll remain in the lineup Saturday as the designated hitter against Tarik Skubal and the Tigers with Andruw Monasterio at shortstop.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Story See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 135 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 126 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Story See More