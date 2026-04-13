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Trevor Williams Injury: Beginning mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Williams (elbow) began pitching off a mound at the Nationals' spring training complex this weekend, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander continues to rehab from elbow surgery with an internal brace procedure performed last July. Williams is on the 60-day IL and won't be eligible to make his 2026 debut until late May, but it's not yet clear if that's a realistic timeline. Over 82.2 innings and 17 starts in 2025, Williams stumbled to a 6.21 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB.

Trevor Williams
Washington Nationals
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