Trevor Williams Injury: Rehab on pause

Williams has been shut down from throwing after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired elbow and has been sent for an MRI, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The veteran right-hander underwent an internal brace procedure in July rather than full Tommy John surgery, and the Nationals are being cautious with his rehab. "I heard the early read was good," manager Blake Butera said Saturday. "It's more of a 'let's make sure things are good.' Trevor feels like he's ready to roll, but we just wanted to be extra cautious and get the imaging. He's going to be with the doc today, but from what I heard, things are in a good spot." Williams will begin the season on the 60-day IL, but he could be an option for the rotation at some point this summer once he's fully recovered.