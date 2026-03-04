Trevor Williams Injury: Starts throwing again

The Nationals announced that Williams (elbow) has resumed his throwing progression and made 25 tosses from 60 feet Wednesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Washington had shut down Williams at the onset of spring training when he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow, but a follow-up MRI apparently revealed nothing too concerning. After a brief rest period, Williams is now in the process of ramping back up again, but a clearer timeline for his 2026 debut with the Nationals won't come into focus until he resumes facing hitters and embarks on what will likely be a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment. At the very least, Williams will remain shelved for the first two months of the season after Washington placed him on its 60-day injured list Feb. 10.