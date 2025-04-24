Trevor Williams News: Sharp in no-decision

Williams didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Orioles, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

The 32-year-old righty has yet to record an out in the sixth inning in any of his five starts, but Williams was effective Wednesday until getting the hook after 99 pitches (61 strikes). It's his second straight outing in which he allowed just one run, but on the season Williams is still dragging around a 5.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 24.2 innings. He'll look to continue his turnaround in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mets.