Trevor Williams News: Strikes out six in win

Williams (1-0) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Williams wasn't particularly efficient, throwing 57 strikes on 97 pitches with 10 whiffs, but he battled to extend his run of starts allowing three runs or fewer to 17. According to the Nationals, that ties him with Max Scherzer for the longest such streak in team history. On the season, the 32-year-old owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 10 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Marlins next weekend.