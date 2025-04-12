Trevor Williams News: Yields six runs in loss

Williams (1-1) came away with the loss against the Marlins on Saturday. He gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two across 4.2 innings.

After getting through the first frame, Williams gave up the first run of the game in the second on a Matt Mervis solo home run to right field. Williams proceeded to give up two runs in the third inning (one of which came on a wild pitch), and after being replaced by Colin Poche in the fifth, he was tagged with two more runs on a Griffin Conine double. Williams generated only five whiffs on 81 pitches (49 strikes), and Saturday was the second time since the start of the 2024 regular season that he failed to complete five innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Pirates.