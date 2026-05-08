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Trey Gibson News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 1:33pm

The Orioles recalled Gibson from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

The right-hander was briefly up with Baltimore for a spot start last weekend and will now rejoin the major-league club with Cade Povich (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Gibson is one of the organization's top prospects and gave up three runs across 4.2 innings during his big-league debut. With Trevor Rogers (illness) nearing his return from the IL, Gibson could be available out of the bullpen Friday versus the Athletics, according to Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
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