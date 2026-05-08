Trey Gibson News: Back with big club

The Orioles recalled Gibson from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

The right-hander was briefly up with Baltimore for a spot start last weekend and will now rejoin the major-league club with Cade Povich (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Gibson is one of the organization's top prospects and gave up three runs across 4.2 innings during his big-league debut. With Trevor Rogers (illness) nearing his return from the IL, Gibson could be available out of the bullpen Friday versus the Athletics, according to Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com.