Trey Gibson News: Contract selected for MLB debut
The Orioles selected Gibson's contract from Triple-A Norfolk, and he will start Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Gibson will fill the rotation spot vacated by Trevor Rogers, who recently landed on the injured list due to an illness. The 23-year-old righty is one of the organization's top prospects and has a 4.01 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 24.2 innings to begin the season with Norfolk. Gibson is likely in line for just one start with the Orioles, but a strong debut could give himself a chance of getting a longer look in the majors.
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