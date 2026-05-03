Trey Gibson headshot

Trey Gibson News: Contract selected for MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 9:18am

The Orioles selected Gibson's contract from Triple-A Norfolk, and he will start Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Gibson will fill the rotation spot vacated by Trevor Rogers, who recently landed on the injured list due to an illness. The 23-year-old righty is one of the organization's top prospects and has a 4.01 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 24.2 innings to begin the season with Norfolk. Gibson is likely in line for just one start with the Orioles, but a strong debut could give himself a chance of getting a longer look in the majors.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Gibson See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
59 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
73 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
95 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
102 days ago