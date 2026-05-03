Trey Gibson News: Goes 4.2 innings in debut
Gibson did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.
Making his major-league debut, Gibson gave up a solo home run to Ben Rice in the first inning before Aaron Judge added a two-run blast in the third. Overall, it was a decent debut for Gibson against one of the league's premier offenses. Still, he'll likely return to Triple-A with Trevor Rogers (illness) expected to rejoin the rotation soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Gibson See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues59 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers73 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues95 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects102 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Gibson See More