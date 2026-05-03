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Trey Gibson News: Goes 4.2 innings in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Gibson did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Making his major-league debut, Gibson gave up a solo home run to Ben Rice in the first inning before Aaron Judge added a two-run blast in the third. Overall, it was a decent debut for Gibson against one of the league's premier offenses. Still, he'll likely return to Triple-A with Trevor Rogers (illness) expected to rejoin the rotation soon.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
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