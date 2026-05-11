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Trey Gibson News: Heading back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Orioles optioned Gibson to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

The move corresponds with the Orioles selecting Josh Walker's contract from Norfolk and the team transferring Heston Kjerstad (hamstring) to the 60-day injured list. Gibson made his major-league debut May 3 in a spot start against the Yankees and was used in long relief against the Athletics on Friday. Across those two outings, he has allowed four runs on seven hits (including two homers) and three walks while striking out four across 6.2 frames.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
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