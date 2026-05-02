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Trey Gibson News: Joins taxi squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 8:30am

Gibson joined the Orioles' taxi squad Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles haven't announced a starter for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, and Gibson joining the big club in the Bronx on Saturday is a sign that he'll end up getting the nod to make his MLB debut. The 23-year-old righty has made six starts this season at Triple-A Norfolk and owns a 4.01 ERA and 1.65 WHIP as well as a 25L12 K:BB through 24.2 innings.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
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