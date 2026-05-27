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Trey Gibson News: Making spot start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 10:17am

The Orioles recalled Gibson from Triple-A Norfolk and will have him start Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Baltimore optioned lefty Nick Raquet to Triple-A to open up a spot on the active roster for Gibson, who will likely be in line for just one start while the Orioles are in the midst of a stretch of nine games in eight days. The 24-year-old righty has previously made two appearances (one start) for Baltimore this season, striking out four over 6.2 innings while yielding four earned runs on seven hits and three walks. Gibson hasn't covered more than five innings in any of his 10 outings between Baltimore and Norfolk this season, so he could struggle to work deep enough into Wednesday's contest to qualify for a win.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
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