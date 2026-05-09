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Trey Gibson News: Needed in long relief Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Gibson gave up one run on three hits and one walk over two innings of relief in Friday's 4-3 loss to the A's. He struck out two.

Called back up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, Gibson was immediately deployed by manager Craig Albernaz in a long-relief role. It's a vote of confidence in Brandon Young's ability to hold down a spot in the rotation as injuries pile up on Baltimore's staff, but Gibson also hasn't done much to push for a bigger role. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 4.01 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings for Norfolk, and in two big-league appearances (one start) he's managed a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB in 6.2 frames.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
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