Trey Gibson News: Needed in long relief Friday

Gibson gave up one run on three hits and one walk over two innings of relief in Friday's 4-3 loss to the A's. He struck out two.

Called back up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, Gibson was immediately deployed by manager Craig Albernaz in a long-relief role. It's a vote of confidence in Brandon Young's ability to hold down a spot in the rotation as injuries pile up on Baltimore's staff, but Gibson also hasn't done much to push for a bigger role. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 4.01 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings for Norfolk, and in two big-league appearances (one start) he's managed a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB in 6.2 frames.