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Trey Gibson News: Optioned to Norfolk

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

The Orioles optioned Gibson to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Gibson gave the Orioles 5.2 innings of one-run ball during his season debut in Wednesday's win. Now that his duties as a spot starter are complete, he'll head back to Triple-A in favor of Cameron Weston. Gibson owns a 3.65 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 12.1 innings through his first three MLB appearances and figures to remain a candidate for additional spot starts throughout the season.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
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