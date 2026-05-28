Trey Gibson News: Optioned to Norfolk
The Orioles optioned Gibson to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.
Gibson gave the Orioles 5.2 innings of one-run ball during his season debut in Wednesday's win. Now that his duties as a spot starter are complete, he'll head back to Triple-A in favor of Cameron Weston. Gibson owns a 3.65 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 12.1 innings through his first three MLB appearances and figures to remain a candidate for additional spot starts throughout the season.
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