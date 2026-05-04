Trey Gibson headshot

Trey Gibson News: Sent down after spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Orioles optioned Gibson to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Gibson made his major-league debut with a spot start Sunday against the Yankees, getting charged with three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while notching a pair of strikeouts. The right-hander's spot on the active roster will be absorbed by Lou Trivino.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
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