Trey Gibson News: Sent down after spot start
The Orioles optioned Gibson to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Gibson made his major-league debut with a spot start Sunday against the Yankees, getting charged with three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while notching a pair of strikeouts. The right-hander's spot on the active roster will be absorbed by Lou Trivino.
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