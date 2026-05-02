Trey Gibson News: Tapped for start Sunday

Gibson will start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It seemed likely that Gibson would get the nod to start Sunday once he joined the Orioles' taxi squad Saturday, and manager Craig Albernaz has now made the decision official. The 23-year-old ranks as one of the top pitching prospects in Baltimore's system and has posted a 4.01 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 24.2 innings (six starts) with Triple-A Norfolk this season. The Orioles don't have an opening in their rotation past Sunday and are expected to get Trevor Rogers (illness) and Dean Kremer (quad) back from the injured list in mid-May, so Gibson will likely return to Triple-A after making his MLB debut.