Trey Gibson headshot

Trey Gibson News: Tapped for start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Gibson will start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It seemed likely that Gibson would get the nod to start Sunday once he joined the Orioles' taxi squad Saturday, and manager Craig Albernaz has now made the decision official. The 23-year-old ranks as one of the top pitching prospects in Baltimore's system and has posted a 4.01 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 24.2 innings (six starts) with Triple-A Norfolk this season. The Orioles don't have an opening in their rotation past Sunday and are expected to get Trevor Rogers (illness) and Dean Kremer (quad) back from the injured list in mid-May, so Gibson will likely return to Triple-A after making his MLB debut.

Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Gibson See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
58 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
72 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
94 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
101 days ago