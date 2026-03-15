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Trey Lipscomb News: Dismissed from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Nationals reassigned Lipscomb to minor-league camp Friday.

Lipscomb has logged 214 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals over the past two seasons, but he'll have a tougher time resurfacing in the majors in 2026 after Washington outrighted him off the 40-man roster in November. He'll open the season at Triple-A Rochester and should see ample playing time between multiple infield and outfield spots.

Trey Lipscomb
Washington Nationals
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