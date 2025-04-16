Trey Lipscomb News: Headed to big leagues

Lipscomb is headed to Pittsburgh and is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Lipscomb will take the roster spot of Paul DeJong, who is expected to go on the injured list after being hit in the face by a pitch in Tuesday's game. He could see some action at third base while DeJong is out, but Lipscomb will be behind Amed Rosario in the pecking order at the hot corner.