Trey Lipscomb headshot

Trey Lipscomb News: In mix for bench job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 2:23pm

Lipscomb is competing with Jose Tena for an infield utility job and has a .292/.433/.292 slash line through 13 spring games.

Lipscomb and Tena appeared set to compete for the starting job at third base, but Paul DeJong is likely to fill that role after signing in mid-February. Lipscomb received his first taste of the majors last season and had a .200/.268/.232 slash line with one homer and 11 steals in 61 games.

Trey Lipscomb
Washington Nationals
