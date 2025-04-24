Trey Lipscomb News: Sent back to Rochester

The Nationals optioned Lipscomb to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

With CJ Abrams returning from the injured list Thursday, Lipscomb will head back to the minors after spending roughly a week with the Nats serving as emergency infield depth. The 24-year-old went 2-for-4 with a run scored during his lone start and is slashing .295/.392/.386 through 51 plate appearances in Triple-A.