Trey Mancini headshot

Trey Mancini Injury: Scratched from lineup with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Mancini was scratched from Friday's Cactus League lineup versus the Guardians due to illness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Mancini -- who is in Angels camp as a non-roster invitee -- should be ready to return to action in a day or two. Donovan Walton will sub in at designated hitter for Mancini on Friday.

Trey Mancini
Los Angeles Angels
