Trey Mancini Injury: Scratched from lineup with illness
Mancini was scratched from Friday's Cactus League lineup versus the Guardians due to illness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Mancini -- who is in Angels camp as a non-roster invitee -- should be ready to return to action in a day or two. Donovan Walton will sub in at designated hitter for Mancini on Friday.
