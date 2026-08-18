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Trey Mancini News: Announces retirement from baseball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Mancini has announced his retirement from professional baseball, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mancini got back to the majors with the Angels this season for the first time since 2023, going 4-for-13 in five games. The 34-year-old will finish an eight-year big-league career with a .263/.327.448 batting line and 129 home runs.

Trey Mancini
 Free Agent
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