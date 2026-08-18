Trey Mancini News: Announces retirement from baseball
Mancini has announced his retirement from professional baseball, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mancini got back to the majors with the Angels this season for the first time since 2023, going 4-for-13 in five games. The 34-year-old will finish an eight-year big-league career with a .263/.327.448 batting line and 129 home runs.
Trey Mancini
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Mancini See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week65 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, June 1366 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions203 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 24, 2024
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL EastFebruary 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Mancini See More