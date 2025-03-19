Trey Mancini News: Cut from big-league camp

The Diamondbacks reassigned Mancini to minor-league camp Wednesday.

The 33-year-old posted an impressive 1.121 OPS in 27 plate appearances in Cactus League play, but with Arizona already having Josh Naylor, Pavin Smith and Randal Grichuk (ankle) as options at first base or designated hitter, Mancini couldn't crack the Opening Day roster. Unless his minor-league contract contains an opt-out clause that enables him to pursue opportunities elsewhere, Mancini will likely begin the season at Triple-A Reno.