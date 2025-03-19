Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Mancini headshot

Trey Mancini News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

The Diamondbacks reassigned Mancini to minor-league camp Wednesday.

The 33-year-old posted an impressive 1.121 OPS in 27 plate appearances in Cactus League play, but with Arizona already having Josh Naylor, Pavin Smith and Randal Grichuk (ankle) as options at first base or designated hitter, Mancini couldn't crack the Opening Day roster. Unless his minor-league contract contains an opt-out clause that enables him to pursue opportunities elsewhere, Mancini will likely begin the season at Triple-A Reno.

Trey Mancini
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now