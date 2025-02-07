Trey Mancini News: Gets NRI deal with Arizona

The Diamondbacks signed Mancini to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Mancini didn't play in 2024 after opting out of his minor-league deal with the Marlins, but he will now attempt to win a spot on Arizona's Opening Day roster. Slated to turn 33 in March, Mancini slashed only .234/.299/.336 with four home runs over 79 games for the Cubs in 2023.