Trey Mancini News: Returns to action Tuesday
Mancini (illness) played four innings and first base and went 0-for-1 at the plate Tuesday in the Angels' 10-2 win over the Padres in Cactus League play.
Mancini had been sidelined for the past four days due to an illness before returning to action Tuesday. The veteran first baseman/designated hitter is batting just .125 over 16 at-bats through nine Cactus League games and appears to be on the outside looking in for a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Mancini See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions43 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 24, 2024
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL EastFebruary 21, 2024
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2024 AL Central Bold PredictionsJanuary 18, 2024
-
Imminent Arrivals
Three Up, Three Down: Orioles, Red Sox, YankeesOctober 25, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Mancini See More