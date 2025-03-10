Trey Supak News: Inks MiLB deal with Texas

Supak signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.

Supak is entering his age-29 season and has yet to reach the big-leagues, so the club is likely looking to him to add organizational pitching depth. The right-hander has reached Triple-A in each of his last two seasons but has struggled mightily, posting a 6.33 ERA across 42.2 innings in 2023 and a 4.90 ERA over 64.1 frames a season ago with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.