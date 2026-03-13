Trey Sweeney headshot

Trey Sweeney Injury: Cleared to start throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Tigers announced Friday that Sweeney (shoulder) has started his throwing program, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Sweeney is working his way back from a right shoulder strain. After being cleared to start hitting again earlier this week, he's now able to start throwing. It gives Sweeney a chance to be ready for Opening Day in 13 days.

Trey Sweeney
Detroit Tigers
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