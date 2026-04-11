Trey Sweeney Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Tigers transferred Sweeney (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The move corresponds with the Tigers claiming Grant Holman off waivers from the Dodgers. Sweeney opened the regular season on the 10-day IL due to a right shoulder strain. He was given a PRP injection Thursday, but it appears that he is not progressing enough in his recovery as anticipated. Now that he's on the 60-day IL, the earliest Sweeney can make his 2026 regular-season debut is late May.
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