Trey Sweeney Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Tigers transferred Sweeney (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

The move corresponds with the Tigers claiming Grant Holman off waivers from the Dodgers. Sweeney opened the regular season on the 10-day IL due to a right shoulder strain. He was given a PRP injection Thursday, but it appears that he is not progressing enough in his recovery as anticipated. Now that he's on the 60-day IL, the earliest Sweeney can make his 2026 regular-season debut is late May.