Trey Sweeney Injury: Not throwing due to shoulder issue
Sweeney will have his throwing paused due to right shoulder soreness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
At this point, it does not seem to be a serious setback, but it's unclear when Sweeney might be ready to throw again and play in games. The 25-year-old was already a bit down in the pecking order at shortstop for the Tigers, and this setback won't help his chances at earning a spot on the Opening Day roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Sweeney See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O15 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest141 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer153 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends164 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target174 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Sweeney See More