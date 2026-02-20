Trey Sweeney Injury: Not throwing due to shoulder strain
Sweeney will have his throwing paused due to a right shoulder strain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Sweeney might be ready to throw again and play in games. The 25-year-old was already a bit down in the pecking order at shortstop for the Tigers, and this setback won't help his chances at earning a spot on the Opening Day roster.
