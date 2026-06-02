Trey Sweeney Injury: Shut down from activity

The Tigers announced Tuesday that Sweeney (shoulder) is dealing with a rotator cuff issue and has been shut down from baseball activities to be evaluated further, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Sweeney has been on the shelf all season due to a shoulder strain he sustained at the start of spring training, and the rotator cuff issue will extend his absence. It's not clear how much longer the 25-year-old will be sidelined, but he seems unlikely to rejoin the Tigers anytime soon.