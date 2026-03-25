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Trey Sweeney Injury: Starting season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Tigers placed Sweeney (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 22.

The 25-year-old suffered the right shoulder strain at the start of camp and was unable to play in any games during spring training. Sweeney will require a rehab assignment to get some games in before returning from the injured list. Even once healthy, he could be ticketed for the minors with top prospect Kevin McGonigle beginning the year as Detroit's primary shortstop.

Trey Sweeney
Detroit Tigers
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