Trey Sweeney Injury: Taking part in hitting progression
The Tigers announced Tuesday that Sweeney (shoulder) is completing a return-to-play hitting progression, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Sweeney might be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut as a designated hitter at some point in the near future, but the Tigers haven't provided word regarding when the shortstop might be ready to begin throwing again as he works his way back from a left shoulder strain. Detroit is unlikely to carry Sweeney on its Opening Day roster if he's available only as a DH, so at this point, he could be trending toward a stint on the injured list to begin the season.
