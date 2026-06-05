Trey Sweeney Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Sweeney will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery this week, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Sweeney was sidelined with a shoulder strain during spring training and has experienced minimal improvement over the last four months despite receiving injections. He'll now undergo arthroscopic surgery and miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign. Sweeney has a career .202/.261/.313 slash line with 10 home runs, 49 RBI, 47 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 33:124 BB:K across 445 plate appearances over the previous two seasons.