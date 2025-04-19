Trey Sweeney News: Back in lineup Saturday

Sweeney is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Sweeney received Friday off with Kansas City starting southpaw Cole Ragans but will return to the lineup against righty Seth Lugo. The young shortstop hasn't really gotten going yet, as he's batting just .228 with a .641 OPS, though he has gone 3-for-6 over his last two appearances.