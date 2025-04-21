Trey Sweeney News: Could see more time at short

Sweeney is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Monday against the Padres, and he could see more time there with Javier Baez set to be the team's primary center fielder for the time being, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.

Sweeney was already seeing plenty of time at short, though he was getting some days off against lefties, with Baez picking up starts up the middle. However, with Baez set to focus more on center field, at least until the likes of Parker Meadows (shoulder) and Wenceel Perez (back) are able to return, Sweeney may have to cover short more frequently in the near term, including in matchups against southpaws. He'll face San Diego righty starter Randy Vasquez on Monday.