Trey Sweeney News: Dealing with crowded infield

Sweeney stands a good chance to make Detroit's Opening Day roster, though he faces plenty of competition for an everyday starting role, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The Tigers added Gleyber Torres in the offseason, and he figures to slot in at second base. The signing added further depth to a team that already features a handful of versatile infield defenders, such as Zach McKinstry, who is out of minor-league options. Sweeney and McKinstry are each left-handed, and the fact Sweeney has minor-league options remaining could result in him opening the year at Triple-A. Veteran shortstop Javier Baez (hip) is questionable for Opening Day, and would likely start at shortstop against lefties when healthy, regardless of whether Sweeney is on the roster. Fantasy managers may need to show some patience with Sweeney, though he could see his role expand as the year progresses.