Trey Sweeney headshot

Trey Sweeney News: Hits first spring home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Sweeney went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and two total runs scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Sweeney was scuffling a bit before today, as he started the spring 0-for-9 with four strikeouts. The 24-year-old appears to be Detroit's top option at shortstop, though veteran Javier Baez has said he's fully healthy after dealing with a hip injury. Long term, the Tigers likely want Sweeney to take the job and run with it, but Baez remains a looming threat in the short term, particularly due to his hefty contract. The two players could split playing time to a degree to begin the 2025 campaign, at least until one of them emerges.

