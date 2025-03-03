Trey Sweeney News: Not a lock for shortstop job

Sweeney is not a given to open season as the Tigers' primary shortstop, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

In his latest Opening Day roster projection, Stavenhagen has Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry sharing the shortstop job and Sweeney opening the season at Triple-A Toledo. Nothing has been decided, as Sweeney could still very well start at the position at least against right-handed pitching, but the gig won't be handed to him. Sweeney hit .218/.269/.373 with four home runs over 36 regular-season contests for the Tigers in 2024 before going 2-for-22 at the dish in seven postseason games.