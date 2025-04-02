Trey Sweeney News: Pops first home run

Sweeney went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Sweeney popped his first home run of the season in the fifth inning against Seattle starter Luis Castillo. While it was the young shortstop's first extra-base hit of the year as well, he's still performed well with a .273 average and .713 OPS in the early going. As a rookie in 2024, Sweeney batted .218 with a .642 OPS during the regular season. The 24-year-old could be primed to take a step forward in 2025, and he figures to start at short most days against righties, with Javier Baez subbing in versus southpaws.