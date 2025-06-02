Trey Sweeney News: Sitting against righty

Sweeney is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Sweeney will be on the bench for a second straight game, this time against a right-handed starter (Jonathan Cannon) after he was absent from the lineup Sunday while southpaw Kris Bubic took the hill for the Royals. With the recent returns of Wenceel Perez and Parker Meadows from the injured list, the Tigers have less of a need for Javier Baez in the outfield and could use him more frequently at shortstop. As a result, Sweeney could be at risk of falling into more of a timeshare at the position after having occupied the strong side of a platoon for much of the season.